Janelle Monae opens Oscars with trippy medley, shoutout to women

Janelle Monae performs during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California February 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 10 — Pop futurist Janelle Monae delivered a jaunty, surrealist performance to open the Oscars today, including an ode to the year’s women directors snubbed in the nominations.

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories,” she said.

Monae sported a Mister Rogers-style red cardigan and black trousers to sing the theme from the children’s television show that inspired this year’s film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks.

She then swapped the sweater for a wearable floral bouquet inspired by the folk horror film Midsommar, and danced with a troupe of Jokers wearing the comic book villain’s signature suit.

“Happy Black History month,” she belted out during the performance that had the star-studded audience vibing to the music before rising to its feet.

US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 9, 2020. — AFP pic

“We’re going to get low. We’re going to take it to the underground.”

Pose star Billy Porter then rocked the stage in a glittering gold cape, red jumpsuit and sparkling platform boots as he sang Elton John’s I’m Still Standing before a mirrored grand piano that belonged to Liberace.

It was a quirky opening number for the Academy Awards ceremony, which is often accused of triggering yawns.

Monae’s ode to women and minorities stood in stark contrast to the gala itself, which in the nominations process more or less lived up to its reputation as a night celebrating Hollywood’s white men.

The show’s second performance saw Idina Menzel grace the stage for a rendition of Into the Unknown from Disney’s animated feature Frozen II.

Menzel was joined by a coterie of singers who play Queen Elsa in foreign versions of the film, and delivered verses of the song in a variety of languages. — AFP