Flamboyant cosmetics millionaire Aliff Syukri upset at Anugerah Meletop Era snub

The D’Herbs Holdings founder says he is still relevant in the industry but noted that he can’t please everyone. — Picture from Instagram/@aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman is disappointed at not being nominated for a single award at the upcoming Anugerah Meletop Era 2020 (AME2020).

The D’Herbs Holdings Sdn Bhd founder told entertainment news portal Astro Gempak that he was struggling to understand why he didn’t receive a single nomination for the popularity awards – despite “everyone knowing him”.

The 32-year-old flamboyant millionaire called the move unfair.

“Everyone knows my family and I’m still relevant in the industry but I cannot please everybody.

“Of course, I feel sad, are the others (nominees) famous? I admit I can’t force anyone because who am I?

“I feel it’s a little unfair but it’s not like I have to gain sympathy,” Aliff said.

The father of four added that he had no enemies but understands he can’t force people to like him.

“I don’t have any problems with anyone, what more I’m not a threat to others who are competing – I’d be happy just being nominated.

“I honestly feel I’m not popular and don’t expect people to watch me, whatever it is I can’t make people like me,” Aliff said.

AME is organised by Astro’s entertainment programme Meletop and Era FM radio station to celebrate talents in the entertainment industry.