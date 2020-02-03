China orders halt to all movie productions amidst Coronavirus outbreak fear

'Enter the Fat Dragon' is available for online streaming. — Picture via Facebook Enter The Fat Dragon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — All dramas and films in China have been ordered to halt production as Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The stop work order stated that those who failed to comply would be taken to task on failure to comply otherwise, reported entertainment portal Jayne Stars, quoting the National Radio and Television Administration.

Aside from Taiwanese actor Mark Chao’s Onmyoji, Yang Mi’s Thank You Doctor has stopped production.

China’s movie industry has taken a hit due to the outbreak with cinema chains and movie theatres closing during the Lunar New Year festive period — traditionally a time for booming business, in a bid to curb the virus from spreading.

The portal noted that even overseas release of Chinese films has been cancelled in countries including Singapore and Malaysia, while films such as Enter the Fat Dragon has been made available for streaming online.