Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani gifted with 10 years PornHub Premium for topless photo (VIDEO)

Nanjiani was shocked to find himself becoming the new face of the ‘Muscular Men’ category on PornHub. — Picture from Instagram/kumailn

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — Actor Kumail Nanjiani revealed that he was given a free 10-year subscription to PornHub Premium after an image of his shirtless physique appeared on the site.

Speaking to talk show host Conan O’Brien, the Pakistani-American star said that PornHub gifted him the membership after his ripped body was used as the cover photo for the site’s “Muscular Men” category.

“You have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good, but when you go to premium!

“I can develop fetishes, crazy ones, over the next 10 years, and I know I’ll be taken care of,” Kumail joked.

However, he emphasised that he was not paid by the pornographic website to namedrop them.

The 41-year-old, who underwent a gruelling one-year training regime to beef up for his role in Marvel Studio’s The Eternals, also joked that his toned six-pack was purely “decorative.”

“These muscles are decorative. They don’t do anything.

“(My wife) Emily will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ and I’m like ‘Probably not.’”

In an Instagram post last December, Nanjiani, best known for playing the funny guy in TV shows like Silicon Valley and The Big Sick, said he endured “true physical pain” to prepare for his role as Kingo Sunen in The Eternals.

He worked out daily with fitness trainers while shooting the film, in which he stars as a samurai with cosmic superpowers.

The Eternals is slated for release in November 2020 and also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek.