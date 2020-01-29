Parklife festival unveils full 2020 line-up

Manchester-based festival Parklife has announced its 2020 line-up. — bernardbodo/Istock/AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 29 — Manchester-based festival Parklife has announced its 2020 line-up, with headliners such as Skepta and Lewis Capaldi confirmed to be joining Tyler, The Creator, who will take the stage for his first ever solo UK show outside of London.

The event, which is expected to welcome up to 160,000 punters to Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 14 and 15 for its eleventh edition will see a raft of big music names unite for what is the UK’s largest metropolitan festival, with other high-profile appearances now confirmed, including: Khalid, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Robyn, Anderson .Paak, AJ Tracey, Fatboy Slim and Charli XCX.

Further down the line-up, YouTuber KSI will be performing, as will the likes of Mabel, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox and D-Block Europe, Bicep, Four Tet, Annie Mac, Nina Kraviz, plus a DJ set from John Hopkins; along with the already announced JME, who will be bringing his GRIME MC FM project to the festival.

Limited presale of tickets the festival — which is run by the same team behind The Warehouse Project — will go on sale at 10am GMT today (January 29), with the general sale to kick off at the same time the following day (via NME). — AFP-Relaxnews