Malaysian singer Ika Mustafa out of quarantine, coronavirus medical test negative

Ika Mustafa can't wait to eat good food after being quarantined for three days. — Instagram/ikamustafa

PETALING JAYA, January 29 — Malaysian singer Ika Mustafa expressed her gratitude after test results confirmed that she is free from the coronavirus (2019-nCov).

“Alhamdulillah, I am so grateful that the coronavirus test results proved negative,” said the 22-year-old singer who was allowed to return home upon receiving her medical test results.

She added that the doctor confirmed that she was only having a fever and it was not associated with the symptoms of the coronavirus.

our prayer has been answered. alhamdulillah negative ♥️🥺 — Ika Mustafa (@IkaMstafa) January 28, 2020

She told Mstar that after being quarantined for three days, she was able to leave but needed to spend time resting at home.

The Damaikanlah singer said that she was quarantined at Hospital Sungai Buloh (HSB) last Sunday as she was suspected of having coronavirus after returning from her trip to Haikao, China on work related matters the following day.

She added that she sat close to a 60-year-old Wuhan resident who was coughing and had a bad influenza (flu) during her China-bound flight.

At that moment, she said that she could not wait to return home and enjoy eating like normal.

“For the past three days, I have not had any appetite to eat and now, I can’t wait to eat a variety of food like how I used to,” she mentioned.