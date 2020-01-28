Malaysian singer Ika quarantined after China work trip, mother and brother also ill

Ika is hopeful that her coronavirus test results will come out negative and that she can return home. — Picture from Instagram/ikamustafa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — Malaysian singer Ika Mustafa has been quarantined at the Sungai Buloh Hospital after showing symptoms of the coronavirus (2019-nCov).

The 22-year-old had recently returned home after a work trip to Haikou, China last weekend, mStar reported.

Ika revealed that she sat close to a Wuhan resident who exhibited flu-like symptoms during her China-bound flight.

“I flew out at eight in the morning on Saturday and during the flight, I noticed a male passenger in his 60s who was coughing, sneezing, and using a lot of tissues.

“Upon landing, we were not allowed to leave and I saw the Chinese authorities outside the plane wearing protective suits.

“They later announced that two passengers on the plane were from Wuhan. I was okay that night but on Sunday morning, I lost my voice due to excessive coughing, cold, headache, and fever,” she said.

The Damaikanlah singer also said that her mother and brother are now experiencing fever and colds after sending her to the clinic on Sunday.

Ika is keeping her fingers crossed and hoping that her coronavirus test results, which are due later today at 9pm, will come out negative.

esok 9pm baru tahu result. doakan baik2. goodnight — Ika Mustafa (@IkaMstafa) January 26, 2020

She also expressed a desire to return home as she was beginning to feel “trapped” in the hospital ward.

“I hope my results are negative as I want to go back home. Even if I do return home, I still need to be quarantined for 14 days but at least it will be in my own house.

“I miss my bedroom and eating good food. Right now, it feels very lonely.”

Chinese health officials confirmed today that there are now over 4,500 new cases of coronavirus infections worldwide with 106 recorded deaths so far.

The number of confirmed coronavirus in Malaysia currently stands at four.