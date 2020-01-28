Malaysian celebrity preacher PU Abu faces pregnant wife's allegations of affair, again

PU Abu has been caught up in repeated the controversial spotlight since May last year. — Pic courtesy of Instagram/_sufyanmokhtar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan has again made headlines after his second wife claimed that he is having an affair.

Hana Azraa who is pregnant with her first child with PU Abu or his full name Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi, had uploaded a picture on Instagram of a woman sans hijab who she insinuated was his "scandal."

PU Abu, however, responded through his Instagram by saying that the matter was just a misunderstanding and there had been no affair as claimed.

“The viral rumours are merely speculations and the statements are not true,” he said in his post.

“The picture which is spreading does not come from a reliable source and the intentions could be to bring disgrace to the person involved.”

In his post he also explains that he is currently in Mecca and that he will address the issue officially once he finishes his duties there.

Later after the post, Hana had challenged PU Abu on her Instagram story that she too will be issuing a statement along with proof once he had given out his.

Screenshot of Hana Azraa InstaStory challenging PU Abu. — Pic courtesy of Twitter/Youniais123

PU Abu has been under public scrutiny since April last year after he had filed a divorce with his first wife Ain Afini, who was also pregnant at that point, and Hana was said to be the cause of their separation.

Their marital conflict came to a conclusion on May last year after PU Abu’s pronouncement of the second talak where he divorced his wife and married Hana.