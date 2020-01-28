Malaysian celebrity preacher PU Abu faces pregnant wife's allegations of affair, again

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Controversial preacher PU Abu Sufyan has again made headlines after his second wife claimed that he is having an affair.
Hana Azraa who is pregnant with her first child with PU Abu or his full name Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi, had uploaded a picture on Instagram of a woman sans hijab who she insinuated was his "scandal."
PU Abu, however, responded through his Instagram by saying that the matter was just a misunderstanding and there had been no affair as claimed.
“The viral rumours are merely speculations and the statements are not true,” he said in his post.
“The picture which is spreading does not come from a reliable source and the intentions could be to bring disgrace to the person involved.”
In his post he also explains that he is currently in Mecca and that he will address the issue officially once he finishes his duties there.
Assalamualaikum dan salam tabaiyyun 🥰 Sy mengambil. Maklum berhubung berita yg viral semalam membabitkan diri saya dan isteri saya. Apa yang terviral adalah spekulasi semata2 dan tidak berdasarkan kenyataan yang sebenar.Gambar yang tersebar tidak dapat dipastikan sumbernya kerana ia lebih bersifat cuba mengaibkan seseorang. . Saya kini berada dan bertugas di Mekah dan akan balik ke Malaysia dalam sehari dua ini. Inshaa allah saya akan mengeluarkan kenyataan yang akan menjelaskan situasi sebenar berhubung berita viral tersebut. Harap rakan media boleh bersabar.Tetapi hakikat yang sebenarnye...hal yang melibatkan KECURANGAN tidak berlaku dan hanyalah salah faham. . Saya mohon agar pihak media tidak lagi menyiarkan atau membuat susulan berita sehingga saya mengeluarkan kenyataan sebenar (amalkan sikap bertabayyun yakni dapat kan dari sumber sebenar). Berita viral seumpama ini tidak wajar tersiarckerana ia melibatkan maruah dan emosi keluarga banyak pihak (saya dan sebelah keluarga isteri) yg mereka tidak mengetahui latar belakang sepenuhnya isu ini. Sekian terima kasih. Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mekah 26/1/2020 6.00 am
Later after the post, Hana had challenged PU Abu on her Instagram story that she too will be issuing a statement along with proof once he had given out his.
PU Abu has been under public scrutiny since April last year after he had filed a divorce with his first wife Ain Afini, who was also pregnant at that point, and Hana was said to be the cause of their separation.
Their marital conflict came to a conclusion on May last year after PU Abu’s pronouncement of the second talak where he divorced his wife and married Hana.