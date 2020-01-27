Key winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which took place today in Los Angeles.
Teenage goth-pop iconoclast Billie Eilish was the big winner with a total of five golden statuettes, including a clean sweep of the “big four” prizes.
Lizzo, the top nomination getter, won three prizes — best pop solo performance, best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance.
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Record of the Year: Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Song of the Year (recognising songwriting): Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Bad Guy
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Igor
Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant, Social Cues
Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo, Truth Hurts
Best Pop/Duo Performance: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin’
Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Celia — AFP