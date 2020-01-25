‘The Undoing’ drops teaser trailer with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant (VIDEO)

Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the upcoming drama miniseries from HBO.

Based on Big Little Lies author Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing centres on Grace (Kidman), a successful New York City therapist with a loving husband (Grant), and young son (Noah Jupe).

As Grace is about to release her first book, a violent death, a missing husband and a series of shocking revelations turn her seemingly perfect life upside down. In the aftermath of public disaster, Grace must rebuild a life for her child and herself.

Showrunner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) has written the series, while the six episodes were directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager).

Kidman executive-produces, alongside Kelley, Bier, Per Saari, and Bruna Papandrea.

Donald Sutherland, Fala Chen, Édgar Ramírez, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Córdova Matilda De Angelis, Noma Dumezweni and Michael Devine also star.The six-episode limited series is scheduled to premiere in May 2020.

See the trailer below. — AFP-Relaxnews