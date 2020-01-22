Taylor Swift’s new single, ‘Only the Young,’ to appear on ‘Miss Americana’ documentary soundtrack

Taylor Swift is the subject of a documentary that will air on Netflix at the end of the month. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — The track was inspired by the 2018 elections, reports Variety.

The Bad Blood singer is about to release a new single called Only the Young, according to Variety. It will be part of the soundtrack of Miss Americana, a documentary about the musician which will be shown at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The track will play during the credits.

The film, which Netflix subscribers will have access to on January 31, will follow the creative process behind the song. Swift is said to have been inspired by the American elections of 2018 in creating the song, which was recorded at the same time as her Lover album, adds Variety.

The year is set to be a busy one for the singer, who is expected to receive a Vanguard Award during the GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 in Los Angeles. She is also headlining the Glastonbury festival in June.

The Lover album was released last August.

Taylor Swift won’t be the only female musician attracting attention in Sundance. St Vincent will be presenting The Nowhere Inn, while a documentary about The Go-Go’s is also set to screen.

The Sundance Film Festival will run between January 23 and February 2 in the US state of Utah. — AFP-Relaxnews