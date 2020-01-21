Malaysian actress Vivien Yeo distances herself from sister and husband after banner alleging cheating appears

Hong Kong based Malaysian actress Vivien Yeo has drawn the line with her younger sister Fiona and husband after banner accusing Fiona's husband of cheating was put up in front of TVB city. — Picture via Instagram/vvyeo

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — TVB actress Vivien Yeo has issued a statement distancing herself from younger sister Fiona and her husband after a banner accusing Fiona’s husband of cheating was put up.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the banner was placed outside the TVB city in Kowloon.

Realising the severity of the matter, Vivien, who is a Malaysian, issued a statement that she had only met her brother-in-law once.

In the statement, the 35-year-old from Johor Baru, said she had been staying in Hong Kong for the past decade for work and business.

“On my sister’s personal life I am not in the know and I never ask about her personal life,” said Vivien in the statement, adding that she was not close to her brother-in-law.

On the accusation against her brother-in-law, Vivien said it was very serious but she was not aware whether it was linked to his business or other monetary issues.

“To make matters worse, I was also dragged into the matter and that makes me helpless,” she said.

On her business, Vivien ­— who most recently starred in The Learning Curve of a Warlord opposite Dicky Cheung — said she set it up with her own effort.

“Every sen is my own investment, my sister is not one of the investors.”

“Hence to accuse my sister of being part of my business has wiped out all efforts I put in,” said Vivien, adding that she would not hesitate to sue those who had tarnish her name.

Reiterating that she was against scammers, Vivien said she would do the right thing and be righteous if she was aware of any illegal activities.

“I appeal to everyone not to drag me into this controversy!” added Vivien.