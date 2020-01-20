Malaysian animation fans can stream all 21 Studio Ghibli films on Netflix from February 1

Since its inception in 1985, Studio Ghibli has established itself as one of the most renowned animation studios in the world. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — Malaysian fans of Studio Ghibli are in for a treat as its entire catalogue will be released on Netflix starting from February 1.

For the first time ever, viewers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America will be able to stream critically-acclaimed classics like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and more with subtitles in 28 languages and dubs in up to 20 languages.

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki revealed that it was an easy decision for him to embrace the world of digital streaming as he confessed to being a Netflix geek himself.

The Japanese animation veteran said he first signed up to watch the political thriller House of Cards and was later impressed by the platform’s original productions like the Mexican drama film Roma.

“I’m not sure how many seasons of House of Cards I’ve seen but it was a lot. I also watched Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and I really loved it.

“In this day and age, it’s difficult for these types of films to get financing from traditional movie studios and production companies, so I think it’s wonderful that Netflix supported Cuarón’s vision to make the film,” said Suzuki.

The producer behind the Academy Award-winning film Spirited Away added that Studio Ghibli’s foray into the digital streaming world does not mean they’re losing faith in brick-and-mortar cinemas.

He hopes the two can complement rather than compete with each other and he’s optimistic that the growth of streaming platforms will benefit filmmakers by giving them more avenues to reach a wider audience.

“We don’t want to abandon the experience of going to see a film in a movie theatre because it is unique and wonderful in its own sense.

“The same can be said of DVDs and Blu-rays and I hope all these methods of viewing can coexist with each other.”

Suzuki is credited as producer on iconic Studio Ghibli films such as ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, and ‘My Neighbor Totoro’. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

Suzuki is known as one of Japan’s most successful film producers and is a long-time collaborator of director Hayao Miyazaki.

They co-founded Studio Ghibli with the late filmmaker Isao Takahata in 1985 and went on to establish a signature style of animation filled with fantastical worlds populated by wonderfully complex and nuanced characters.

Miyazaki even drew inspiration from Suzuki’s persona to design some of the characters in his films, including Spirited Away’s infamous antagonist Yubaba.

“Yubaba is the manager of the bathhouse where all the spirits go to and Miyazaki associated that with Studio Ghibli, where I am trying my best to manage a group of creators,” he said.

On his working relationship with Miyazaki, Suzuki said the two still converse using formal language despite knowing each other for over 42 years.

However, the creative duo also has a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to being honest with each other about their work.

“There’s a Japanese saying that says people in a relationship shouldn’t stick too close or grow too far apart.

“It’s all about finding a good middle ground and I think that’s the best way to maintain a long-term relationship. It probably applies to marriages as well,” he said with a laugh.

Suzuki added that he was looking forward to a new generation of Studio Ghibli fans to arise from the Netflix release of their catalogue, which is aided by the studio’s distribution partner Wild Bunch International.

He is currently working with Miyazaki on a new film titled How Do You Live?, which is slated for release sometime in 2020.

Netflix will debut Studio Ghibli’s catalogue in three segments, starting with Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Only Yesterday, Porco Rosso, Ocean Waves and Tales from Earthsea on February 1.

It will be followed by Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Spirited Away, The Cat Returns, Arrietty, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya on March 1 and Pom Poko, Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, From Up on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises, and When Marnie Was There on April 1.