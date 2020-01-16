Watch the new trailer for ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ that stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, James Corden, Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway that brings back our lovable fuzzy friends.

Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne will be reprising their roles as Thomas and Bea McGregor with James Corden also returning to voice Peter Rabbit, Margot Robbie as Flopsy Rabbit and Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy Rabbit. Also lending their voice talents are David Oyelowo, Daisy Ridley, Colin Moody and Lennie James.

The synopsis for the film reads: “In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is set for US release on April 3.