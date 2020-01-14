Twitter: 6.1 billion K-pop tweets posted globally in 2019

V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS attend the 2019 Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood December 7, 2019. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Jan 14 — Twitter Inc said today that 6.1 billion tweets were created last year globally about K-pop, reported Yonhap news agency.

The number is up 15 per cent from 5.3 billion tweets a year earlier, according to the US microblogging website.

Some of the top 20 countries that tweeted the most about K-pop in 2019 include Thailand, other Asian countries and some in South America.

K-pop sensation BTS (@bts_twt) was the most retweeted account in 2019 worldwide, followed by two other boy bands, EXO (@weareoneEXO) and GOT7 (@GOT7Official), the company said.

Twitter said it has hosted a total of 67 events last year with various K-pop bands and artists, connecting fans globally through exclusive interviews. — Bernama