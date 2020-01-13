Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz flashes in public in latest antics caught on camera (VIDEO)

Aliff Aziz flashing in public in as caught on camera. — Picture via Facebook/Official_Fidz

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons — the latest, for allegedly flashing in public.

In a video lasting one minute and thirty seconds posted on Facebook via Official_Fidz, a man resembling and sounding like the singer and actor is seen bickering outside of a restaurant in Singapore.

Aliff is then seen throwing a chair at an individual after an unknown individual failed to calm him down.

He then begins provoking the person he was addressing by showing off his privates while saying, “suck my ****” and yelling “Tell your boss to come down!”.

“Eh, you don’t have to record this.” Aliff finally tells the man filming the incident after realising he was being recorded.

Aliff has been in the spotlight for a series of controversies since last year.

Apart from public revelations of his extramarital affairs that saw the end of his marriage, he was slapped with a criminal charge for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian Celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri in September last year in Singapore.

He was also accused of stealing a box of cigarettes and a lighter belonging to a man at Starbucks Plaza Singapore.

That followed with him being arrested for brawling in public again in Singapore two months later which resulted in him being charged with disorderly conduct