Malaysian actor Fizo Omar’s villain part in TV series has him losing more than 5,000 followers on Instagram

Fizo's character 'Ikram' has cost him thousands of followers on Instagram. ― Picture via Instagram/fizoomar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The effectiveness of Fizo Omar’s character in TV3’s drama, Adellea Sofea, has cost him to lose thousands of followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, Fizo took the liberty to share a screenshot of his conversation with the director, Shahrulezad Mohameddin on Instagram regarding the aftermath of playing the antagonist in the series.

“The power of Ikram! More than 5,000 unfollowed me on IG. The director is laughing at me,” he said in the post.

However, Fizo also thanked Shahrulezad for helping him in shaping the notoriety of his role as Ikram,

He also asked fans to not get too emotional and hoped they would “follow” him again after the series ended.

The series line-up includes actress Mira Filzah, who plays the role of Sofea while Ungku Ismail Aziz portrays the role of Firdaus, Sofea’s husband.

Ikram, a role which is played by Fizo, is obsessed with Sofea and has been trying to sabotage Sofea’s marriage with Firdaus, who also happens to be his cousin.

Adellea Sofea began airing from December 6, 2019 and the last two episodes will air this week.