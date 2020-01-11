‘Ejen Ali’ reaches historic milestone of RM30 million in just 6 weeks

'Ejen Ali' has proven to be a winning hit at the local box office. — Picture courtesy of Primeworks Studio

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 —Local animated film Ejen Ali The Movie continues its winning streaks with RM30 million collected at the box office in an impressive 6 weeks.

The film previously reached an impressive RM20 million in just two weeks and recorded over 1.7 million admissions, not to mention a laudable 9.4 points on IMDB.

A special thank you clip was posted on the film's official Facebook page, also noting the film's other milestones - the no.1 grossing local film in 2019, the no.1 local animated film as well as the third-highest grossing Malaysian film of all time.

Co-produced by Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation, the film tells the story of 12-year-old Ejen Ali, a pint-sized spy with a mission: to protect the city of Cyberaya.

The film has received plaudits for its engaging script as well as the quality of its animation.