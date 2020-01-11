‘Ejen Ali’ reaches historic milestone of RM30 million in just 6 weeks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 —Local animated film Ejen Ali The Movie continues its winning streaks with RM30 million collected at the box office in an impressive 6 weeks.
The film previously reached an impressive RM20 million in just two weeks and recorded over 1.7 million admissions, not to mention a laudable 9.4 points on IMDB.
A special thank you clip was posted on the film's official Facebook page, also noting the film's other milestones - the no.1 grossing local film in 2019, the no.1 local animated film as well as the third-highest grossing Malaysian film of all time.
Co-produced by Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation, the film tells the story of 12-year-old Ejen Ali, a pint-sized spy with a mission: to protect the city of Cyberaya.
The film has received plaudits for its engaging script as well as the quality of its animation.