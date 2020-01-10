Warner Bros to use AI to make assortment of movie-making decisions

Warner Bros is looking to Cinelytic to guide them on movie-making decisions. — Picture courtesy of Cinelytic via AFP

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Warner Bros has signed up to work with tech start-up Cinelytic, a company that aims to aid the entertainment company in their movie-making decisions using AI.

To help executives in the movie division over at Warner Bros Pictures make smarter decisions about films, the entertainment company has turned towards Cinelytic, a startup behind an AI-powered and cloud-based platform that guides human movie-making decisions with data analytics about the industry in real time.

Starting at the greenlight stage, Cinelytic can help those in the entertainment business value stars, determine a release date and make marketing decisions based on live, predictive analytics. According to the company, this platform “reduces executives’ time spent on low-value, repetitive tasks” thanks to the provided parameters and information.

Though the Cinelytic platform won’t be making the final decisions involved in making a movie, it aims to help executives make the most profitable ones. — AFP-Relaxnews