LENGGONG, Dec 20 — Official data from the Cyber Security Response Centre (Cyber999), under CyberSecurity Malaysia, recorded a total of 5,735 cyber incident reports as of September this year.

Digital Ministry secretary-general (sec-gen) Fabian Bigar said this number showed an increase of 4,659 cases, which is more than 1,000 cases compared to the same period last year.

“We are now facing the reality that digital threats are no longer a matter of possibility; they are a reality and occur every day.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reported a significant increase in online fraud cases till November this year, in particular telecommunications fraud involving thousands of victims and estimated losses exceeding RM700 million nationwide,” he said.

Fabian said this in his speech at the Digital Awareness Carnival 2025, which was officiated by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at the MARA Higher Skills College here today.

Elaborating further, Fabian said the statistics encompass various forms of incidents such as fraud, data breaches, malicious code attacks (software designed to damage or steal information), and intrusion attempts (external parties trying to access our technology systems without permission).

He said it showed that digital threats come in various forms and target all internet users regardless of their background.

“Therefore, this carnival not only brings digital knowledge but also serves as a digital safety shield for the community.

“By providing exposure to cybersecurity measures, how to identify scams and safe digital practices, we hope the local community can use technology more confidently and safely, thus contributing to the formation of a more resilient community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani said in his opening remarks that the Perak state government believes digital transformation cannot happen by chance, but must be planned and based on the real needs of the people.

“In this regard, the Perak State Digital Economy Action Plan 2030 was launched as a clear direction to strengthen digital infrastructure, increase public administration efficiency, and empower the business ecosystem and society through digitalisation,” he said.

Saarani also said that the implementation of this plan includes expanding rural digital access, developing Points of Presence, and utilising Low-Earth Orbit satellite technology in remote areas.

“...the promotion of cashless payments among small and medium-sized enterprises and the development of the state’s digital innovation ecosystem are all monitored in an integrated manner to ensure that the benefits truly reach the people,” he added. — Bernama