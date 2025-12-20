KUCHING, Dec 20 — A new coastal road will be built to better connect Kuching and Sri Aman, with the ultimate aim of reducing travel time between the two areas to just one hour, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the dual carriageway coastal road will begin at the Sejingkat Bridge, extending through Kota Samarahan, Tanjung Embang, Sebuyau and Lingga, before reaching Gedong.

“At Gedong, the coastal route will be connected to the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said when met by reporters after opening the Sri Aman Islamic Complex.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Abang Johari said the project will not only shorten travel distance and time but also provide greater convenience for local entrepreneurs to transport agricultural produce and other products from Sri Aman to Kuching.

He said the new route will also improve access to the proposed new port and airport in Tanjung Embang, helping to facilitate exports to the global market.

“We provide easy and comfortable access for our community so that they will be well connected. This is set to open up many opportunities for the locals,” he said.

He added that residents in Sri Aman would be able to venture into entrepreneurship, selling their products in Kuching or transporting them to Tanjung Embang for export.

“Tanjung Embang will be a major hub that includes our port and the new airport,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari noted that the coastal road would also serve as an alternative route to address accessibility issues in parts of Lingga.

He said he had personally travelled on the rural road leading to Lingga, which is in poor condition and affects the daily commute of local residents.

“This is why I have decided to build this new road connecting from the Batang Lupar riverbank to the Batang Lupar II Bridge,” he added. — The Borneo Post