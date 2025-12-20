KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is reportedly coordinating with UK authorities as part of an investigation into an international law firm over alleged links to misappropriated 1MDB funds.

According to a New Straits Times report, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the collaboration focuses on sharing intelligence related to cross-border financial flows and the involvement of professional service providers.

It was previousLy reported that an international law firm is suspected of being connected to the alleged misappropriation of about US$1 billion (about 4.08 billion), including some US$700 million channelled to an offshore entity beyond 1MDB’s control.

Azam was quoted as saying international cooperation has become essential to advance investigations and support asset recovery efforts linked to 1MDB.

MACC has previously estimated that up to RM42 billion was siphoned off from the state fund, with about 70 per cent of the stolen assets recovered so far.