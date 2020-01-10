Nicholas Hoult to join Tom Cruise for next 'Mission: Impossible'

British actor Nicholas Hoult — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Director Christopher McQuarrie revealed on social media yesterday that English actor Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, The Favourite) will join Tom Cruise in the next two instalments of Mission: Impossible.

The seventh and eighth instalments of the Mission: Impossible franchise will see Cruise return in the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

Details of Hoult's role have not yet been revealed.

McQuarrie will write and direct both films, which will be shot back-to-back. The first film will release July 23, 2021 and the second is due out on August 5, 2022.

Rebecca Ferguson will also reprise her role as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust.

Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have also been cast.

Hoult will next be seen in Those Who Wish Me Dead, Taylor Sheridan's upcoming neo-western thriller film, due out in October 2020. His other upcoming projects include Hulu miniseries The Great, where he will play Russian emperor Peter III opposite Elle Fanning's empress Catherine. — AFP-Relaxnews