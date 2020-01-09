Katie Holmes takes on a terrifying doll in ‘Brahms: The Boy 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror flick ‘Brahms: The Boy 2’ that stars Katie Holmes among others.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — STX Films has released the first trailer for upcoming horror thriller Brahms: The Boy 2, a sequel to 2016’s The Boy that centres on another creepy haunted doll.

The film stars Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery, and Ralph Ineson. It centres on a family who moves into the Heelshire Mansion where their young son befriends a life-like doll called Brahms and they soon realise something is eerily wrong with the doll.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.”

Brahms: The Boy 2 is set for US release on February 21.