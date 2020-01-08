‘I won’t give up’: German stalker hell-bent on meeting Twice’s Nayeon despite restraining order

Nayeon’s label placed her under police protection after an unsettling run-in with the stalker took place on a flight. — Picture from YouTube/Josh1994 and Instagram/twicetagram

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — A German man has gotten into trouble with the law for relentlessly stalking K-pop star Nayeon from Twice.

However, he appears unfazed at the possibility of jail time as he continues to plan on how to meet the Yes or Yes singer.

The group’s agency JYP Entertainment released a statement today revealing that the company has filed criminal charges and a restraining order against the man, known online only as Josh.

“We filed criminal charges to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station against the stalker of Twice member Nayeon for Interference with Business (Criminal Act Article 314).

“Furthermore, we also filed for a restraining order to the Seoul Central District Court on January 7.

“Along with the measures mentioned above, we will continue to take all possible strict measures to ensure the safety of our artist,” said the statement, which was translated by K-pop news portal Soompi.

If found guilty, Josh could face up to five years behind bars or a hefty fine not exceeding KRW15 million (RM52,600).

He previously followed Nayeon onto a Seoul-bound flight from Japan on New Year’s Day where he attempted to pass gifts and letters to the 24-year-old.

When Twice’s managers stepped in to prevent him from approaching the singer, Josh reportedly tried to force his way through and screamed “Saranghae (I love you)” to Nayeon.

Since then, he has confessed on social media to scoping out places that Nayeon frequents and has asked staff members working at those locations to pass his gifts to her.

He has accused JYP Entertainment of “silencing” Nayeon and that the company “deserves no further attention” from him.

“I won’t give up until I’ve heard Nayeon’s own opinion from herself,” he said on Twitter.