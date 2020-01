Renee Zellweger accepts the award for Best Actress — Motion Picture, Drama for ‘Judy’ at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 5, 2020. — Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — Renee Zellweger today won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama for her turn as showbiz legend Judy Garland in biopic Judy.

Zellweger bested Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell). — AFP