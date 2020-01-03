K-Pop’s Big Bang member Daesung cleared by police over illegal business in his Seoul building

Big Bang's Daesung has been cleared by police over illegal businesses operating in a building in Seoul. — Picture from Facebook/DLiteKangDaesung

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Daesung of South Korean boy band Big Bang can now heave a sigh of relief after Seoul police decided against charging him for illegal business operated in his building.

Police have instead forwarded the names of five business owners and their 56 workers who worked in the building to be prosecuted.

They parties concerned have allegedly violated the Food Sanitation Act and Anti-Prostitution Act, according to K-Pop entertainment news portal Koreaboo.

The 30-year-old was called in to give his statement last month where he was also given the opportunity to review documents and testimonies obtained through the results of a search and seizure.

Daesung had stuck to his claim that he was unaware of illegal activities such as prostitution taking place in the building.

The controversy erupted in July last year after the entertainer bought the building in November 2017 and reportedly quickly sold off the property after the scandal broke out despite police investigations still underway.