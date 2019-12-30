Singer Siti Sarah hits back at social media users for body-shaming, ridiculing her nose

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — Local singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin has taken to Instagram to hit back at social media users who body-shamed her by making jibes about her nose.
The 35-year-old wife of comedian Shuib Sepahtu said on her personal Instagram account that she has had enough of mean comments about her nose and was done being the target of online abuse.
Tadi tengah scroll ig, ternampak @sitinordiana bercakap pasal body shaming, di ig @mediahiburan ..n ada yg bercakp pasal berat badan dan gigi die.. sarah sebenarnya dari kecil sampai hari ni masih menghadapi masaalah yg sama😭😭😭 yatitu org pandang jijik mengenai bentuk hidung saya.. i dont know how to tell thm off!! jauh di sudut hati SAYA DAH TAK BOLEH HADAM bende ni sebab saya pun HADAP bende ni selama lebih dari 30 tahun . over and over again saya dok denga bende yg sama pasal HIDUNG HIDUNG DAN HIDUNG... nak say tuka hidung ke baru tak hina saya?? bagi tau dengan saya macam mana nak buat sebab ... Allah bagi bagi saya hidung ni .. what should i do? Cry? Awak puas hati ke bila awak kutuk org? Kalau awak berada ditempat saya , mungkin sekarang awak dah ada dalm wad gila!! FYI segala kutukkan awak pasal HIDUNG saya, satu keluarga saya baca suami dan anak2! Do u KNOW THAT ??? Org sekarang ni dah terlalu teruk bab2 mengutuk fizikal org .. Terlalu ramai org yg macam saya diluar sana menderita sebab kene kutuk dengan org yg macam ni... korang je yg tak tau. Ada manusia sekrg yang hitam hati dia, kutuk yang bukan-bukan pasal orgg.
Sarah said that she was triggered when scrolling through Instagram and came across a post by Malaysian singer Siti Nordiana that resonated with her, where she shared on being berated with comments about her weight and teeth.
“I saw a post when scrolling through Instagram by Siti Nordiana talking about how people body-shame her by commenting about her weight and teeth,” wrote Sarah.
“And actually, till this day, ever since I was young I have been going through this same problem. People saying mean things about the shape of my nose. I don’t know how to tell them off!”
After a lifetime of abuse, Sarah explained that she could not push down or hold in her emotions any longer and needs to stand up to her bullies once and for all.
“Deep in my heart, I can’t suppress it anymore, so I will face it instead.
“For 30 years, over and over again, I keep hearing things about my nose. If I change my nose then will all the abuse stop? Tell me what I should do because God gave me this nose.”
She added that if the online bullies were in her shoes, they wouldn’t be able to handle the emotional stress of being made fun of publicly.
Sarah also mentioned that it was especially hard for her to deal with derogatory comments like these emotionally as her husband and kids are privy to the abuse she faces online about her nose.
“For your information, my whole family, my husband and kids read every bad thing that people say about my nose, do you know that?
“People nowadays are so mean, resorting to making fun of another person’s physical appearance. There are so many others like me who suffer this type of abuse, it’s just that nobody hears about it.”
Social media users were also furious with the hate comments Sarah was receiving and attempted to comfort the singer by asking her to stay strong and reminding her that she is still a beautiful woman.
“If I were in your shoes, I’d remind everyone that they are making fun of God’s creation. I know what it’s like to be made fun of, hopefully, you stay strong and can still face the cruelties of others,” wrote a user.
“You are as beautiful as you are. These people are just looking for attention, they think we don’t read it. So just flip your beautiful tudung (headscarf) and smile,” wrote fellow singer Nourul Wahab Depp.
However, despite being obviously infuriated by the consistent abuse she faces online, it was reported that Sarah isn’t all that eager to take legal action against her bullies - for now.
“I actually feel sorry for them if I take legal action, but I’m not going to say that I won’t do it,” Sarah told Harian Metro.
“I’m old enough to face this kind of thing now, but maybe that individual isn’t used to facing a lawsuit or having to pay a huge fine. So I’m afraid of putting them under so much stress that they won’t be able to handle it.”
Body-shaming or publicly making negative comments about another person’s body is punishable by law, under Section 233 (1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with the accused either having to pay an RM50,000 fine or serve a one-year jail sentence.