Music videos dominate 10 most-viewed YouTube clips of the decade... but there’s one special outlier (VIDEO)

The Russian cartoon stands out in a list made up of mostly music videos. — YouTube/Get Movies screengrab

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 — What could the Internet possibly love more than a viral music video, you may ask?

The answer is an adorable children’s cartoon from Russia.

While the music videos for Luis Fonsi’s Despacito, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again dominate YouTube’s 10 most-viewed clips of the decade, an episode from the animated series Masha and the Bear sits pretty at the number four spot with 4.2 billion.

Titled Recipe for Disaster, the episode shows a little girl attempting to cook up a batch of porridge with — you guessed it — disastrous results.

It’s the only non-music video on the list and is one of three videos in the top 10 that’s in a language other than English.

The list chronicles a decade that saw the meteoric rise of content streaming platforms, with YouTube becoming the go-to website to watch viral hits since it began garnering increased popularity in the early 2010s.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of the decade in descending order.

Luis Fonsi, Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee (6.57 billion views)

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You (4.53 billion views)

Wiz Khalifa, See You Again featuring Charlie Puth (4.33 billion views)

Masha and the Bear, Recipe for Disaster (4.2 billion views)

Pinkfong, Baby Shark Dance (4.18 billion views)

Mark Ronson, Uptown Funk featuring Bruno Mars (3.74 billion views)

PSY, Gangnam Style (3.47 billion views)

Justin Bieber, Sorry (3.23 billion views)

Maroon 5, Sugar (3.09 billion views)