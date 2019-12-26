Photos of matrimonial home shared by Taiwanese model Godfrey Gao’s girlfriend saddens fans

Photos shared by Gao’s girlfriend earlier this year attracted renewed attention from fans after his passing. — Picture from Instagram/godfreygao and Weibo/Bella_Navy4Life

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — The death of Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao has weighed heavily on the minds of his loved ones and fans, but perhaps especially so for his girlfriend Bella Su.

Following his death, Gao’s best friend Darren Jiang revealed that Gao had plans to formally propose to Su on November 28, just one day after he died from cardiac arrest on the set of the Chinese reality show Chase Me.

Following his passing, fans of the 35-year-old went back to some of Su’s old posts on Weibo and found that she had uploaded photos of her new home in May this year.

“Every corner is filled with art,” she wrote in the post which showed off a modern-looking abode.

Many were struck at how similar the design of the house was to what Gao had previously described in interviews as his dream home.

The Louis Vuitton model had hoped to have a living room with a fireplace, long hallways, a beautiful kitchen, and enough space to live with his pet Pomeranian, Theo.

Gao’s fans were saddened at the realisation that the couple had likely planned to make the house their matrimonial home in the future.

“He said in one interview that he hopes to have three children in the future. Two boys and one girl.

“When the children sleep, he hoped they could lie down in front of the fireplace and relax.

“It’s really sad to see such an ending now. I hope that (Bella) can have a happy life in the future,” said one Weibo user.