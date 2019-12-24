Marisa Tomei cast alongside Jason Momoa in Netflix's 'Sweet Girl'

Marisa Tomei has received three nominations for an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actress, and won once for her performance in 'My Cousin Vinny.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 24 — Actress Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: Far From Home) will play an American senator in a thriller starring the actor best known for wielding his trident as Aquaman.

Two stars noted for their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are to join forces for a very different project on Netflix. Both Tomei and Jason Momoa have been cast in the action thriller Sweet Girl by Brian Andrew Mendoza, who is making his debut as a feature film director.

The movie tells the tale of a man's quest to hunt down his wife's killers, while battling to protect his daughter. Momoa has been cast in the lead role, while Tomei is to take on the part of an American senator.

Shooting has already begun for the project, which will also feature Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Good Omens), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground, Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and Justin Bartha (Sorry for Your Loss, The Hangover franchise).

Sweet Girl will be something of a reunion for Momoa and Mendoza; the latter was an executive producer on the action movie Braven, in which Momoa starred.

Known for her portrayal of Aunt May in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Tomei has received three nominations for an Academy Award as Best Supporting Actress, and won once for her performance in My Cousin Vinny (1992). She has also just finished shooting Judd Apatow's forthcoming film, which stars Pete Davidson.

Shooting is already underway for Sweet Girl, though Netflix has yet to announce a release date. — AFP-Relaxnews