Malaysian rapper Namewee loses venue for New Year’s Eve concert

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The planned New Year’s Eve concert at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena by controversial rapper Namewee is now in limbo as the venue has been taken back.

Accusing former organiser Star Planet of being a part of it, Namewee or his real name Wee Meng Chee said the three licences to hold the concert had been revoked and the ticketing system had been closed down.

“The other party’s lawyer is asking for compensation...Good Job Star Planet!” he wrote on his official Facebook account.

Despite the hurdle, Namewee said he has yet to give up.

“The venue, licences, ticketing system, I need to settle it within two days to enable the concert to go on. If not, the concert cannot proceed even if loan sharks lent me money,” he shared.

Likening himself to a small shrimp fighting a big whale, Namewee asked his fans to wait for further news on the matter.

In a separate update, Namewee insists the concert would go on.

“Even if borrow from loan sharks it must go on! Past few days (I have) received about 200 emails from non-governmental organisations. I cannot disappoint them!”

Namewee had previously announced that proceeds from the concert would be donated to non-governmental organisations without political background.

Star Planet had on Friday announced through its Facebook page that Namewee’s concert had been cancelled “due to parties unable to reach mutual consensus in cooperation” and the refund for tickets will begin from December 23.

In response, Namewee through his Facebook live session on Saturday evening said he would borrow money to ensure the concert is held.

Star Planet has yet to respond to Namewee’s allegation that the company was involved in the latest controversy.