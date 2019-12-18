From escape studios to comfort cabins: How GSC’s new luxury theatre changes the cinematic experience

With comfy recliners as far as the eye can see, GSC’s new Aurum Theatre will set the standard for a luxurious cinematic experience. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The sweet smell of popcorn, delicious drinks and cushiony seats — yes, we’re talking about the movies.

Nothing beats heading down to the local movie cineplex with friends or family and just enjoying the day as you laugh or cry to your favourite films.

If there’s one thing lacking about the whole cinema experience it is the added comfort and freedom that you get when watching movies at home, all snuggled up on your couch.

But, what if you could do that at the movies too?

At Golden Screen Cinemas’ (GSC) new ultra-luxurious boutique cinema, Aurum Theatre, you can do exactly that as it is designed to deliver a grand, entertaining and comfortable cinematic experience.

The name “Aurum” is based on the Latin word and chemical element representing gold, which is precisely the standard of service, prestige and luxury that GSC aims to provide to all movie-goers.

The Aurum Theatre was opened in Johor Baru last month in November, while the one in Kuala Lumpur just opened last week. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

GSC’s Aurum Theatres were opened this year, in both The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Baru on November 14 and The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur on December 5, offering customers a variety of premium experiences including unique and comfy cinema halls, gastronomical delights and even a gift shop.

For RM150 per person, a ticket to the Aurum Theatre comes in a complete package as customers will receive an ‘Aurum Pass’, which offers a delectable array of continental food offerings from the theatre’s in-house restaurant, Jin Gastrobar.

Not only that but excited moviegoers will also get to choose from three distinctive cinema halls to complement their movie choice for the ultimate cinematic experience.

Aurum guests can pick from the Getha Lux Suites, Comfort Cabins, or Escape Studios as each hall is made to deliver comfort and luxury for any type of movie buff.

The Getha Lux Suites hall brings with it a luxurious sense of comfort, as the cosy seats are perfect to lay back in and enjoy a movie. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

At the Getha Lux Suites guests are in for a truly extravagant experience as the cinema hall comes with rows of plush Getha luxury recliners, perfectly made to lay down on and enjoy a good film.

These sumptuous recliners are fitted with antibacterial covers and sheets, and also come with matching pillows and a warm blanket to wrap yourself in as well.

On top of that, each recliner personal lamp, wireless and USB charger and storage space to keep your belongings, so you’d never have to worry about your phone dying or losing your keys.

The Comfort Cabins, on the other hand, go for a more familiar luxurious approach, as it is reminiscent of GSC’s classic Gold Class experience.

The Comfort Cabins give off a more refined and elegant sense of luxury, taking inspiration from GSC’s definitive Gold Class experience. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

Each Comfort Cabin hall is refined, elegant and timeless, oozing a premium feel as the pair of adjustable seats are built with a privacy panel so you can enjoy your movie peacefully and comfortably without distraction.

The cabins also come with wireless and USB chargers, a personal lamp and even a cosy blanket to keep you company, making your trip to the movies more carefree, so you can sit back, kick your feet up and enjoy the movie.

The Escape Studio cinema halls are another option for Aurum Theatre guests, as it offers a completely unique movie experience, with no two halls designed the same way.

Inspired by a youthful approach, each Escape Studio hall gives off a homey vibe with its colourful halls and decorations, coupled with its combination of recliners, like LA-Z Boy rockers and IMG recliners, and posh four-seater sofas.

Escape Studios have a retro and homey vibe to them which is sure to keep you nice and comfy while you watch your favourite film.—Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas

Plus, with the Aurum Pass, guests can even get freshly made food from Jin Gastrobar delivered right to their seat, so you won’t miss a minute of action even if the munchies start kicking in.

Available only at Aurum Theatres, Jin Gastrobar offers a variety of gastronomical delights that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or in the cinema hall.

Whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner, Jin’s authentic continental cuisine featuring dishes like spicy chicken wings, ginger teriyaki skewers and a vegetarian platter made by experienced chefs from the finest ingredients, adding a touch of class to the holistic cinematic experience.

Apart from that, Aurum Theatres have also introduced a new function to their cinema halls with the addition of a Private Screen, made especially for closed-door events, and designed for those looking for that extra bit of privacy.

Perfect for closed screenings, business functions or family gatherings, each Private Screen room can easily accommodate up to 20 people, offering customers the chance to host an exclusive movie night event in true style.

The rooms also come complete with food and beverage, as well as your very own dedicated host who will serve from the room’s private bar.

For those who love souvenirs, Aurum Theatres also provides all guests with the option to pick up a few movie knick-knacks and collectables at their premium retail store called Keepsake.

Keepsake is filled with special edition concession-only and movie memorabilia products from your favourite movie franchises, providing customers with a perfect little gift to commemorate their luxurious movie-going experience.

For more information about Aurum Theatre and its variety of luxurious services you can download the GSC mobile app or surf over to www.gsc.com.my