Superman’s cape sells for nearly US$200k in Hollywood auction

An original Superman cape worn by actor Christopher Reeve in the 1978 ‘Superman’ film is displayed at Julien's Auctions house on December 13, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 ― Superman’s very first movie cape was sold for nearly US$200,000 (RM828,500) yesterday alongside a collection of rare Hollywood memorabilia, the auction house said.

The prop from Christopher Reeve’s Superman, which went for US$193,750, headlined yesterday’s sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

Only six capes in total were used while shooting the film, which came out in 1978.

Multiple costumes from Star Trek also found buyers. These included the uniform worn by Patrick Stewart for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, which sold for US$28,800.

Leonard Nimoy’s Romulan costume from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine sold for US$20,000.

Dan Akroyd’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II also went up for auction and was sold for US$32,000, according to Julien’s Auctions, which specialises in Hollywood collections and memorabilia.

Although it was originally announced as an auction headline item, the pipe of Bilbo Baggins, played by Ian Holm in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, was not sold at the auction. ― AFP