MUAR, Feb 17 — Police in Muar have confirmed they are investigating a viral video showing a collision between a Royal Malaysia Police MPV and a vehicle on Jalan Paya Panjang, Bukit Pasir, Muar.

In a statement on the Muar District Police Facebook page, ACP Raiz Mukhliz bin Azman Aziz said the accident occurred on February 15 at around 10am while officers in a Honda Civic (Spanco) MPV were carrying out official escort duties.

The police vehicle collided head-on with a Perodua Bezza, resulting in minor damages to the side mirrors and doors.

No injuries were reported.

“The case has been investigated under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. A summons has been issued to the police driver involved. We advise the public not to speculate or spread inaccurate information regarding this incident,” he said.

The police also highlighted relevant legal provisions, including Section 379 and Section 431A of the Penal Code, as well as Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, reminding the public to report any information on suspects and avoid criminal involvement.

Authorities said investigations have included dashcam footage and witness statements, and stressed the importance of community cooperation to ensure public safety and maintain peace.