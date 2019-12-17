'Jumanji: The Next Level’ moves up to first place in world box office rankings

'Jumanji: The Next Level' has climbed to the top of the world-box office ranking. ― Picture courtesy of Sony Pictures via AFP

In the wake of the Frozen 2 avalanche, another franchise comeback has climbed to the summit of the global box office. Jumanji: The Next Level, the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was released in the United States on December 13, is now the worldwide leader. According to figures published by specialist website ComScore, the action movie garnered US$145.8 million in sales over the weekend, ending Queen Elsa's reign over the global box office. The feature had already made a resounding start last week, when it entered the rankings in second place following its release in select markets.

Frozen 2 may have slipped back a place, but it still harvested a further US$47.9 million dollars, which means that the animated musical has now accumulated more than US$1 billion in sales. In so doing, it became the sixth Disney movie to have passed this threshold in 2019.

Now in third place, the Chinese film Sheep Without A Shepherd powered ahead with 27.4 million in sales, knocking the black comedy Knives Out into fourth place.

Fifth and sixth in the global rankings last week, Ford v Ferrari and Last Christmas have both fallen back by two places, but remain nonetheless in the top ten.

The world box-office top ten (in millions of dollars) :

01. Jumanji: The Next Level ― 145.8

02. Frozen 2 ― 74.9

03. Sheep Without A Shepherd ― 27.4

04. Knives Out ― 22.8

05. Skyfire ― 16.3

06. Gone With The Light ― 9.4

07. Ford v Ferrari ― 9.2

08. Last Christmas ― 7.6

09. Black Christmas ― 7.5

10. Policeman From Rublyovka. New Year Mayhem 2 ― 5.4 ― AFP-Relaxnews