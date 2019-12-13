'The Witcher’ final trailer promises feuding kingdoms, fantasy powers (VIDEO)

'The Witcher' stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter and supernatural creature slayer, Geralt of Rivia. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — It’s a little bit Lord of the Rings, a little bit Game of Thrones — Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, already a hit video game series, is heading for a December 20 debut with this final trailer.

With movie star Henry Cavill playing its title character, eight-part series The Witcher is preparing to gallop onto Netflix on December 20.

Armies clash and a kingdom’s fate hangs in the balance in this final trailer, with Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia — The Witcher — playing a decisive role in the outcome.

Yet despite the loner’s focused stoicism in high stakes situations, there’s evidently room for a little humor, as the trailer’s closing moments show.

The show’s launch arrives the same week that Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker releases in theaters and a week after video game-themed comedy adventure Jumanji: The Next Level.

Netflix has already ordered a second season.

Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski debuted his fantasy series in 1993, a collection now numbering eight novels and short story compilations, as well as several more anthologies and spin-offs.

Game studio CD Projekt Red then ppularized the series among video game fans, first through 2003’s action adventure The Witcher” and then, over the next 15 years, two award-winning direct sequels, a pair of digital card games, and a board game spin-off. — AFP-Relaxnews



