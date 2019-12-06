‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ scores at box office with RM13m

‘Ejen Ali The Movie’ holds the top spot for the highest-grossing opening day for a local animated film. — Picture courtesy of Primeworks Studios

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Merely one week into its release, Ejen Ali The Movie has already amassed RM13 million at the box office and it also holds the top spot for the highest-grossing opening day for a local animated film.

The movie, which was released on November 28 to coincide with Malaysia’s year-end school holiday season, has been garnering positive reviews from film critics and the general public alike. So it comes as no surprise that Ejen Ali The Movie is the top choice amongst movie-goers, having dominated the GSC Top 10 Movies Chart for four consecutive days.

Ejen Ali The Movie follows 12-year-old Ejen Ali, who after being accidentally recruited as a spy has now grown to embrace his role at the secret agency Meta Advance Tactical Agency (MATA) to protect the futuristic city of Cyberaya from outside threats. Ali is surprised to discover that he is no longer the only master of the Infinity Retinal Intelligence System (IRIS) gadget since MATA has now upgraded to IRIS Neo for all MATA agents. When the new invention leads Ali to question his place and usefulness to MATA, he is approached by a rogue figure who claims to know about a surprising personal connection to Ali. Risking his loyalty to MATA, Ejen Ali embarks on a thrilling chase to unravel these mysterious links.

Ejen Ali The Movie, powered by Tenaga Nasional Berhad and in partnership with Mydin and Pediasure, will continue to screen at cinemas in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

