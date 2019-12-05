Emma Stone is engaged after two years of dating

Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles January 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Wedding bells are in store for Emma Stone who is reportedly engaged to her long-time boyfriend David McCary.

McCary, who is a segment director and writer for Saturday Night Live, took to Instagram to share a snap of Stone showing off her rather large stone which he simply captioned with heart emojis.

Stone and McCary met in in 2017 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. They have been spotted together multiple times and even made a public appearance at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Stone was previously in a relationship with Andrew Garfield and they split in 2015 after almost four years of dating.