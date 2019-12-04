Post-divorce, Malaysian singer Fish Leong to go on world tour next year

A poster of Malaysian singer Fish Leong's world tour next year. The singer's marriage to wine merchant Tony Chao officially ended on December 2. They were married for almost 10 years. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysian singer Fish Leong is not wasting time dwelling on her divorce.

Her management company has announced that Leong will be going on a world tour.

A poster of the upcoming tour was posted on Leong’s official Instagram on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following the finalisation of Leong and wine merchant Tony Chao’s divorce on Monday, Leong’s management company said she would continue to play the dual role of singer and mother.

“She will be concentrating on preparing for the world tour,” the company said as reported by China Press.

Leong and Chao’s marriage officially ended on December 2.

The couple had previously been reported to have signed their divorce papers on August 15 after rumours started earlier this year that they were facing marital problems due to Chao’s past affairs.

Chao had brushed off the report then and said it was common for couples to argue but Leong later admitted during an event in September that her marriage to Chao had indeed ended.

It was recently reported that Chao had been spotted at the home of a single mother Lin Yijie and spent time with her and Taiwanese celebrity Demi Lin holidaying in Singapore.