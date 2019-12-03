Funeral of Taiwanese-Canadian model actor Godfrey Gao to be held on December 15

The final farewell for Taiwanese Canadian model actor Godfrey Gao has been set for December 15. — Picture via Instagram/ godfreygao

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The funeral of Taiwanese-Canadian model actor Godfrey Gao will be held on December 15.

The body of the 35-year-old arrived at Taiwan yesterday via Shanghai, accompanied by his girlfriend Bella Su and brother Charles, reported Hong Kong daily Ming Pao.

Fans cried out that Godfrey had returned home as Godfrey’s crystal coffin was leaving Taoyuan Airport with many calling the slight drizzle, a sign of the heavens crying.

Meanwhile, the daily reported that Godfrey’s mother had chosen a photo that was taken for a Thailand magazine cover as the image that will be used during the funeral.

The family, however, has yet to announce whether Godfrey will be buried or cremated.

Local Chinese daily, Sin Chew Daily reported that fans would be allowed to pay their last respects to Godfrey.

Quoting a statement by Godfrey’s management company Jetstar Entertainment, is said fans who are expected to show up in droves, could also make origami cranes to leave for their idol as they bid their farewell.

It also said the funeral parlour will be opened on December 6 from 10am to 5pm to allow fans and friends to pay their last respects, and photos are not allowed to be taken and wreaths will also be disallowed.

Friends who are unable to be present at the funeral parlour can write down their messages on a piece of paper measuring 15cm by 15cm to send to the management which will be made be made into origami creations to accompany Godfrey on his final journey.

Godfrey, who was the first Asian to be the face of Louis Vuitton, died while filming a TV show in in the eastern city of Ningbo, China, after collapsing while on the set of Chase Me, a competitive sports reality show on China’s Zhejiang Television.