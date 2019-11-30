Momoland's Yeonwoo, Taeha to leave group while Daisy's future is still uncertain

Momoland's Yeonwoo had previously taken a break due to anxiety. — Picture sourced from Instagram/ yeonwoo_momolnd

SEOUL, Nov 30 — Momoland's agency MLD Entertainment announced the departure of two of Momoland's members, Yeonwoo and Taeha.

While Yeonwoo will remain with the agency but focus on acting, Taeha will be leaving to pursue her career with another agency.

The announcement was made on Momoland's official fancafe in both English and Korean.

MLD Entertainment, on Taeha, said it would “fully support and encourage her new start as much as possible”.

Yeonwoo's departure was attributed to her experiencing “too much strain” from trying to juggle both idol and acting activities.

Member Daisy who had been on a long hiatus is also still in negotiations with the agency.

The nine-member group was formed via the 2016 reality show Finding Momoland, though only Jane, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Nayun, Ahin, JoeE and Nancy joined at first with Daisy and Taeha being added after.