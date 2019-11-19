Riley Keough joins the cast of Reese Witherspoon-produced Amazon series

Riley Keough plays opposite Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland in the thriller ‘The Devil All the Time,’ due for release in 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Currently in development at Amazon, the series Daisy Jones & The Six, has found its star in the shape of Riley Keough, reports Variety. The project, which tells of the rise to fame of a rock band formed by a mysterious woman in the 1970s, is being produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Daisy Jones & The Six, which is based on the eponymous novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid published in March 2019, recounts the ups and downs of a legendary rock band in the 1970s. Riley Keough is to play Daisy Jones, a young woman born into a well-off family, who has been set aside by her self-involved parents. Full of spirit and mystery, the young singer-songwriter has all it takes to become a rock star.

New Zealander Niki Caro, whom Disney has entrusted with its reboot of Mulan due for release in 2020, will direct several episodes of the series, and also act as executive producer. She will work alongside showrunner Will Graham, who is also involved in the production. Big Little Lies actress, Reese Witherspoon, will co-produce via her production company Hello Sunshine.

Daisy Jones & The Six will be Riley Keough’s first leading role in a TV series. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley, she initially came to light in the first season of the Steven Soderbergh series The Girlfriend Experience in 2016, before embarking on a career in cinema. The American notably featured in Logan Lucky, It Comes at Night, The House That Jack Built and Under the Silver Lake. More recently, Riley Keough has been in the spotlight for her role alongside Al Pacino in the HBO film Paterno and her participation in the successful series Riverdale.

As for Niki Caro, the filmmaker is currently working on a new version of the Disney classic Mulan, which is due out in North American theatres on March 27, 2020. No stranger to the development of projects for television, she also directed the first episode of the Netflix series Anne with an E in 2017.

Daisy Jones & The Six joins a growing number of projects launched by Reese Witherspoon, who is also producing the Netflix commissioned science-fiction film Pyros. — AFP-Relaxnews