PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of power abuse involving the implementation of infrastructure development projects in the state since 2022, according to sources.

The sources said Mohd Shukri is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and the projects concerned included repairs, maintenance, supplies and services throughout Perlis.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed that Mohd Shukri was arrested at about 11am today after he turned up at the MACC headquarters to give his statement.

Mohd Shukri was released eight hours later on an MACC bail.

Mohd Shukri turned up at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am and a Toyota Noah car carrying him was seen leaving at 6.55pm.

On April 28, MACC confirmed that a senior leader in a northern state was being investigated on suspicion of appointing several companies believed to have ties with him for supply projects estimated at RM300,000.

MACC sources said the leader is also suspected of appointing several companies for road repairs and maintenance works, involving allocations of about RM1 million from the Menteri Besar’s Office, and these companies are believed to have connections with his son.

Media reports also said that five individuals, including Mohd Shukri’s son, were arrested by MACC recently in connection with a case of making false claims of almost RM600,000. — Bernama