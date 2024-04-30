BUTTERWORTH, April 30 — A paddy farmer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with issuing defamatory remarks against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, through the WhatsApp application, last week.

Azman Md Yusof, 46, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

According to the charge sheet, Azman is accused of committing the offence in the WhatsApp group ‘Khariah Pmtg Sungai Dua’ at 8.45 pm, on April 25 at a house in Permatang Sungai Dua, Kepala Batas here.

The charge is framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both if convicted.

At the proceedings, lawyer Mohd Izad Buqhary Mohd Kamri who represented the accused appealed for RM10,000 bail in one surety offered by state prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail to be reduced on the grounds of financial constraints.

“My client has to support his wife and four children, aged four to 16,” he said.

The court allowed bail of RM6,500 in one surety and imposed additional conditions that the WhatsApp group be deactivated immediately and the accused prohibited from making any postings on social media until the disposal of the case.

The court set May 20 for re-mention. — Bernama