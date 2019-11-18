HK actress Jacqueline Wong’s Instagram post has fans guessing what her future plans are

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong has left people questioning what are her future plans following her latest post on her official Instagram. — Photo via Instagram/ jacquelinebwong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 - An Instagram post by Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong has raised questions about her future plans.

In a post that was put up Friday, Wong thanked those involved in the production of television series Finding Her Voice.

The last episode was aired on Friday (November 15).

What raised eyebrows was a quote in the caption where she bid farewell to her character in the show.

“Thank you Ah Nam. Thank you to the team of Finding Her Voice. Goodbye Bai Xue Er,” wrote Wong in the post.

Attached with the post were two pictures.

One was of Wong with her co-star Owen Cheung while the second picture was of the series’ other cast.

Some internet users read the post as Wong’s way of bidding farewell to the entertainment industry while others think she wanted to maintain her exposure rate.

“This is to ensure she gets to return to acting,” Sin Chew Daily reported.

Wong, who was caught kissing Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Hui in a taxi earlier this year, has been quiet after the scandal.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old Wong had gone to the United States after the controversy.

She only returned to her Instagram account last week after keeping quiet on social media for seven months.

The 30-episode Finding Her Voice is one of TVB’s special anniversary series and started airing from October 7, although Wong was not part of the promotional activities.

Recently, TVB further softened their stance on Wong and announced two series — Maid Alliance and Offliners ― will begin screening in Malaysia on November 18 and December 16 respectively.