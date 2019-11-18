Can you spot the mistakes in these Pixar movies? (VIDEO)

Watch the video below by YouTube channel React and see if you can spot the flaws in certain Pixar movies.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 — Mistakes are unavoidable no matter how much effort has gone into the movie especially when it comes to animated ones, including those made by Pixar.

And unless you’ve really examined and gone through all frames with a fine-tooth comb, you too might have missed some of the mistakes in some of popular movies from Pixar for instance the misplacement of certain objects or characters.

Well, popular YouTube channel React decided to challenge a group of people to see if they could spot mistakes in come famous Pixar movies like The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Up and Cars in a new clip shared online.

We can say it certainly wasn’t easy spotting what was off in these movies but if you’re up for a challenge, watch the clip below and see if you can figure out the flaws: