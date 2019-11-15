Two fire department officials removed for leaking information about Kpop star Sulli’s death

Two fire department officials have been removed from their positions for leaking information about Kpop star Sulli's death. Sulli was found dead at her home on Oct 14 by her manager after failing to contact her. — Photo via Instagram/ jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Two officials from the Korean fire department have been removed from their positions for leaking information about the death of Kpop star Sulli.

Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that the information leaked by the officials were details such as time and location of her death.

“It was leaked onto social media and subsequently shared on portal sites and blogs.”

“On October 17, Gyeonggi Provincial Fire & Disaster Headquarters held a press conference to officially apologise for the leak,” the portal reported.

On Thursday (November 14), Gyeonggi Provincial Fire & Disaster Headquarters chief Lee Hyung Chul stated that following an administrative audit by the Gyeonggi Province Assembly’s Security and Public Administration Committee, two individuals who leaked the information have been removed from their positions.

“We have (also) made a request to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency to investigate the matter. We will decide [on the degree of disciplinary action to be taken] once the results of the police investigation are announced,” he was quoted as saying.

Lee added that following the incident, the headquarters had made some adjustments.

“Previously, the report was accessible by all fire officers. Now, we have made it more secure by only allowing the employee in charge and their senior official (access) to directly report to each other,” he said.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager on October 14 after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]