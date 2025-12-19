KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The government will provide a 50 per cent discount on toll rates for private vehicles on December 23 and 24 December, in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas celebrations, the Works Ministry announced today.

The toll reduction applies to class 1 vehicles (class 2 on the Penang Bridge) at all toll plazas, except at national border entry points, including Plaza Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar on the North–South Expressway (PLUS) and Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang on the Second Malaysia–Singapore Link (LINKEDUA), Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement.

“The government is expected to bear an estimated RM20.65 million in compensation to highway concessionaires for the discount initiative,” the statement read.

Nanta said the move aims to ease travel costs for Malaysians returning to their hometowns for Christmas or taking family holidays during the school break, and aligns with the Madani government’s initiative to help reduce living costs across all communities.

He added that the dates were also selected to help manage traffic flow during the peak holiday season and school break, particularly on the days people travel to and from their hometowns.

The measure is expected to optimise operations at laybys and rest and service areas (RSAs) along the highways.

The ministry urged highway users to plan their journeys using the TuJu Highway Navigation App or MyPLUS-TTA and to follow recommended travel time advisory (TTA) schedules, while observing speed limits, road signs and other traffic regulations.

Nanta also reminded drivers to drive responsibly, take breaks if tired, and comply with all road safety rules to ensure safe and comfortable journeys and help reduce road accidents.

Traffic updates and incident reports will be available on the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) official social media channels via Facebook: Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia, X: @LLMtrafik, and TikTok: @llmtrafik; or by contacting the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752.