Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling ruffles feathers over limited wedding invites

The wedding between Lin and Akira has been branded by Chinese media as the 'wedding of the century'. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ chiling.lin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The wedding of Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling to Japanese singer Akira will be held this Sunday and there are already those unhappy to have been excluded from the short list of invited guests.

Scheduled to be held in her father’s hometown of Tainan in Taiwan at the Tainan Art Museum, the limited venue which can accommodate 12 tables undoubtedly means the intimate affair would be mostly reserved to family members and her inner circle.

In an exclusive report, Taiwanese media Mirror Media reported that one of those not invited was Lin’s fashion mentor, stylist Iven Hong which apparently left him in a rage.

The model got wind of how upset he was and decided to include him at the last minute, which led him to snub the invite.

The ceremony will be the only wedding ceremony for Lin, 44 and Akira, 38, at the venue selected by the bride herself for its grand open-air atrium and sophisticated interior design, which provides for an aura of classical elegance.

Lin announced her marriage to Akira in June after they dated for a year, following their initial acquaintance after working together in a stage play eight years ago.